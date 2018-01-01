Tree-climbing champ to defend title

It may be every kid's dream to climb trees for a living but for Dan Stevens, that dream is a reality and a profession.

Scroll for more content...

The seven-time Arizona State Tree Climbing Champion has been working his way up trees for the past 17 years and competing in tree climbing around the world. Stevens is an arborist by trade, so it's only natural that in addition to his work, he climbs trees for sport.

The Arizona Community Tree Council will once again host their annual Tree Festival and Climbing Championships at Peart Park in Casa Grande, this Saturday, March 3rd.

Stevens, along with about 30 other climbers, will compete in events on Saturday -- all in hopes of being named the Arizona Tree Climbing Champion. The festival is free to attend and you can watch the climbing in action.

To learn more about the Arizona Community Tree Council and the Tree Festival & Climbing Championship, visit https://aztrees.org/.

Peart Park is located at 350 E. 6th Street in Casa Grande.