'Atlanta' is back and Donald Glover is feeling a little vulnerable

One of the hottest new shows last year is back for a second season.

Beloved by fans and hailed by critics, the "Atlanta' snagged the 2017 Golden Globe for best musical or comedy series and best actor in a musical or comedy for its star and creator, Donald Glover.

So, does Glover have any jitters about a possible sophomore slump?

"A little, but mostly cause I'm just vulnerable," Glover told CNN on the Atlanta red carpet for the Season 2 premiere. "Not because I'm scared of what will happen."

"He's just opened [his heart] up," chimed in co-star Brian Tyree Henry who plays Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles on the series. "A lot of people are ready to just rip it out."

That elicited a laugh from Glover, probably because he knows he has very little to worry about in terms of satisfying viewers.

In addition to helming "Atlanta," where he stars as Earnest "Earn" Marks, a Princeton dropout who is trying to make a better life for himself and his family by managing his cousin Paper Boi's promising rap career, Glover was recently Grammy-nominated for music by his alter-ego, Childish Gambino.

He and his brother Stephen, who is the story editor on "Atlanta," are also working together on an animated "Deadpool" series.

Then, of course, Glover has major roles in two highly anticipated films -- Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Lion King" and the Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

But at the moment, his attention is on the new season of his show.

With buzzworthy episodes like one last season that included a black Justin Bieber, viewers have come to expect bold and quirky from "Atlanta."

Glover even once dubbed it "Twin Peaks with rappers."

According to producer and writer Stefani Robinson, viewers can expect "a little more craziness" during Season 2.

"I think we sort of upped the ante this season," she told CNN. "We turned it up to an 11."

"Atlanta" returns to FX at 10 p.m. on March 1.