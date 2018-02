Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday again publicly chastised his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, this time over an investigation into alleged surveillance abuses. "Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn't the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!" Trump tweeted. Sessions said Tuesday that the Justice Department is looking at whether the FBI has properly handled applications for surveillance orders under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.