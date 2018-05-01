Comey trolls Trump: 'Lordy, this time there will be a tape'

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared to poke fun at President Donald Trump in a tweet Tuesday teasing his upcoming book.

"Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished," Comey tweeted.

President Donald Trump fired Comey last May.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," Trump had tweeted shortly after firing Comey.

The former FBI director, responding to a question while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June, said: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

Comey announced later last year that he would write a book. That book, titled "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," is scheduled to go on sale on May 1, 2018.

Comey's firing has been scrutinized as part of several investigations into the Trump campaign's possible role in Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and whether Trump has obstructed justice.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.