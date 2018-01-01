College Basketball Player's Little Brother Takes Over Halftime With Dance Routines

The Point Loma Nazarene University basketball team finished tied for third in the PacWest conference this season, thanks in part to junior foward Preston Beverly.

The Temecula native earned the PacWest conference player of the week honor three times this season while getting inspiration and motivation from his little brother.

"Whenever I make people smile, it just makes me feel hyper and energetic," said Gavin Barney, Preston's younger brother.

Gavin is as enthusiastic as he is charming. The 11-year-old from Temecula attends most PLNU basketball home games to cheer on his older brother.

"I look up to my brother as if he were the holy Jesus," said Gavin. "The main thing I like coming here for is to watch him succeed."

Preston transferred to Point Loma from Montana State University Billings this year so that he could play basketball in front of his biggest fans -- his family.

"A lot of schools were recruiting me all throughout California but just being only an hour away from home and where I live, I couldn't beat it," said Preston.

"He wanted to get something better in basketball," said Gavin. "He wasn't feeling the mood there and so I think to me, him coming down here is like a blessing."

In addition to cheering on his brother, Gavin dances during halftime with the intention of making others smile.

"He has a big heart," said Preston. "He's an awesome little dude and he goes out and he gets hyped during the games, during the timeouts, the pregame. He just does his thing."

In that regard, the two brothers admit they have exactly opposite personalities.

"He's just like a turtle in a shell and I'm more energetic because well, I'd say I'm more dramatic than him and I approve of what he says," said Gavin. "He says, 'you're just too dramatic' and I'm like 'yes, I am.'"

With no previous dance experience, Gavin choreographs his halftime dance moves on the fly and says he tries to live life to the fullest, one smile at a time.

"I think it's better for everybody to see someone else smile because it could make somebody else's day. Smiling is the No. 1 thing you should do every day, No. 1," said Gavin.

Spoken like someone who smiles a lot.