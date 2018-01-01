wx_icon Mason City 39°

wx_icon Albert Lea 37°

wx_icon Austin 39°

wx_icon Charles City 43°

wx_icon Rochester 43°

Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

11 ill after suspicious letter arrives at military base

Eleven people fell ill after a suspicious letter was opened in an administrative building at Joint Base Fort Myer-Hen...

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 5:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 6:15 PM

Eleven people fell ill after a suspicious letter was opened in an administrative building at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, according to the Arlington County Fire Department.

Scroll for more content...

Of the 11 individuals who felt ill, three were transported to a local hospital and are in a stable condition, a spokesperson for the department said.

The spokeperson said the incident response is being scaled back, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

A corporal, gunnery sergeant and a colonel all exhibited symptoms of a burning sensation on their hands and face, according to Specialist Nicholas Hodges who spoke to CNN from the base.

One individual had a nose bleed.

It is unclear at this time whether the letter was opened and who exactly handled it.

The incident occurred in the 1 p.m. hour in building 29, known as Henderson Hall, where Marines and civilians work.

A spokesperson for Arlington Fire Department told CNN they are assisting in the matter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events