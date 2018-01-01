wx_icon Mason City 46°

wx_icon Albert Lea 45°

wx_icon Austin 43°

wx_icon Charles City 50°

wx_icon Rochester 41°

Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monks & Hot Sauce: Subiaco Monk Known For Making Popular Hot Sauce

Monks and hot sauce is not something that you normally pair together, but a monk in Subiaco is known for making his p...

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 4:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 4:46 PM

Monks and hot sauce is not something that you normally pair together, but a monk in Subiaco is known for making his popular Monk Sauce.

Scroll for more content...

Father Richard's hot sauce is made with habanero peppers grown at the monastery.

"I have a room in the monastery that has really nice southern windows and I use it to plant the peppers," he said.

While he records how spicy his Monk Sauce is, his brother has spent the past 50 years recording temperatures as a weather watcher for the National Weather Service.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events