New gun safety bill to honor slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Lawmakers in Springfield will discuss gun safety Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

A new bill that honors Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer will be introduced.

Bauer was shot and killed on Feb. 13 while chasing a man who was wearing body armor and had an extended magazine in his handgun.

The new legislation would ban the sale of body armor and high-capacity magazines to anyone except police officers, licensed security guards and members of the military. It would also require gun dealers in Illinois to be licensed.

Some lawmakers also want to ban assault weapons and bump stocks.

Those against the legislation say it violates the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will travel to Springfield to testify in support of the state bill.

"I am all for Americans who have legal rights to own firearms only, but you can not convince me that high-capacity magazines are needed in the city," said Johnson. "As a legal gun owner, you can't convince me you need an AR-15 in the streets of Chicago, you just won't convince me of those things."

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is encouraging residents who want change to contact lawmakers.

"I think there's been a sea of change, not just in Illinois, but across the country," said Emanuel. "We have to make sure we don't allow this to pass, but take this opportunity to do something significant that's been pushed for a while."

Federal lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would ban assault weapons. More than 150 lawmakers, including Illinois Congressman Brad Schneider, support the bill.