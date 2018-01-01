Colorado Girl Scouts can sell cookies in front of pot shops

Colorado Girl Scouts are able to sell cookies in front of dispensaries, but for all the buzz, the actual number of sales are quite low.

According to a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of Colorado, out of 24,155 approved locations only 27 have been dispensaries.

"We're willing to leave it up to parents to decide what's best," said AnneMarie Harper.

Harper explains that the shift in policy was prompted by requests from parents who wanted to their girls to be able to sell the popular cookies at breweries. As a result, the organization changed a rule that previously banned adult-oriented locations. When the Girl Scouts paved the way for breweries, it opened up the door for sales in front of pot shops too.

Girl Scouts of Colorado allows troop leaders and families to determine the best location for My Sales. All My Sales sites are subject to approval. We feel our role is to help girls develop self-confidence and good decision-making skills that will help them make wise choices in all areas of their lives. Parents or guardians make all decisions regarding participation in council Booth Sales or My Sales. Girl Scouts of Colorado reminds all participants that when you are selling Girl Scout Cookies, you are representing Girl Scouts.

You can find cookies at a location near you by typing in your zip code online. A quick search will reveal many of places are what you might expect, like grocery stores, restaurants and churches. Cookies are on sale through March 11.