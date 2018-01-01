Day four of statewide school personnel strike

The school service personnel strike poured into a fourth day. Some teachers say although it is a day-to-day basis, they do not see an end in near sight.

Teachers, bus drivers, and other school employees along various lined sidewalks instead of the classrooms once again Tuesday. Signs in hand, state employees continued their fight for better pay and insurance rates. Students and parents even lined up to show their support.

Governor Jim Justice met face-to-face with state employees around the West Virginia yesterday, making a stop in Morgantown. However, some of his comments seemed to upset educators even more.

Suzanne Randolph, a Bridgeport High School English teacher, says she understands that Governor Justice is under a lot of pressure right now, but that there is no excuse to not take care of the teachers in his state.

"I have always been taught to respect those in authority," Randolph said. "I expect him to respect me and my profession, and my colleagues who are standing out here trying to make a difference."

Another Harrison County teacher disputes what Governor Justice said about not increasing the raise above 2%. Paul Byrd says he has crunched the numbers himself, and that the funds are certainly there. He believes they are just not being allocated to the education system.

"I believe what we have done is e just basically threw our state employees under the bus," Byrd said. "This is not the first time it has happened, and it probably will not be the last."

The strike has not been officially set to carry into Wednesday, but the teachers say they will not report to work until major changes are made in Charleston.