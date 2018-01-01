Family searching for answers after someone poisons their dog

Heartbreak and horror, after someone out there targeted a Clinton Township family, by taking away someone they all loved and adored.

Scroll for more content...

The Card family says their beloved dog Max was poisoned by anti-freeze that someone left in their yard.

Their home is near Gratiot and Hall Road.

They're sharing their story with 7 Action News.

"What do you want to say what do all of you want to say to the person that did this?," says Kristen Card. "I want to say to this person that you are a sick individual how could yo do this to my innocent pet, our family member, how could you do this to my 15-year-old daughter who considered Max her best friend? I wish I could feed you the stuff in my yard, I just hope and pray nothing but the worst for you and I pray that karma gets you 100 times over. To my precious innocent Max, who did nothing wrong and did not bother a soul, I promise to do whatever to takes to find out who did this to you. I will not rest until justice is served. We have to find out who did this to him."

Police are testing what was left behind in their yard in the hopes of finding DNA or fingerprints.

If you have any information about what happened, you're asked to contact Clinton Township police.