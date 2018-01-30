Apple is opening medical clinics for its employees

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but now Apple is looking to hire doctors -- to serve its employees.

Apple is quietly planning "AC Wellness" clinics it describes as "an independent medical practice dedicated to delivering compassionate, effective healthcare to the Apple employee population."

The company has posted jobs, including primary care physician, acute care physician, medical assistant, nurse practitioner and nurse coordinator, among others. It also is seeking "health partners" to "help patients improve their health and wellness through sustainable behavior change."

Apple says AC Wellness is coming in the spring.

The AC Wellness employees will work in "stunning, state of the art wellness centers" near Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters, according to the job listings. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its plans.

Major companies are looking for ways to control their health care spending and improve medical care for their employees. Last month Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announced plans for a joint effort to do just that for their combined 840,000 employees.

Apple has about 123,000 employees worldwide, including 84,000 in the United States. Many of its U.S. employees work in nearly 300 U.S. stores spread across 44 states, most of which will be no where near the clinics opening in Santa Clara County. About 12,000 employees work at Apple's headquarters.