'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California

"Clueless" star and former Fox commentator Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California.

The actress and outspoken Republican filed paperwork Monday to run in California's 44th district, which is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barrag-n.

The district, which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, has long been represented by a Democrat. It overwhelmingly voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, 83%-12%.

Representatives for Dash did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. Dash has not publicly issued a statement. However, she did tease a potential run earlier this month.

"A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office," she tweeted February 9. "I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?" She attached a graphic of a campaign button, which is red, white and blue and decorated with stars. It reads: "Dash to D.C."

On Feb. 22, she tweeted "Things are taking shape." The next day, she followed up with: "Soon."

The FEC filing includes a link to a website with what appears to be a new logo for the campaign. Another FEC form has an electronic signature from Dash declaring her candidacy.

Dash burst onto the scene as a conservative voice in 2012, when she endorsed then Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Twitter. The endorsement drew the attention of Fox News, which hired her in 2014 to offer "cultural analysis and commentary." Last year the network did not renew her contract.

The 51-year-old, who wrote a memoir called "There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative," has been a polarizing figure since she made the transition from beloved 1990s actor to conservative pundit. She is known for taking controversial stances on issues affecting people of color.

In 2016, she called the #OscarsSoWhite boycott "ludicrous" and said there was no need for Black History Month. During the Oscars that same here, host Chris Rock jokingly brought Dash to the stage as the Academy's new director of "minority outreach program."

"I cannot wait to help my people out. Happy Black History Month," she giggled. "Thank you." She quickly exited the stage as silence fell over the audience.