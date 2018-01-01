Trump met NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre, Chris Cox over weekend

President Donald Trump had lunch with National Rifle Association leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox over the weekend, he said Monday.

The news was announced by the President during a meeting with governors at the White House Monday morning. The White House did not previously announce the meeting or provide a readout.

Cox is the executive director of the NRA's lobbying arm, the NRA Institute for Legislative Action. LaPierre is the NRA's CEO.

This story is breaking and will be updated.