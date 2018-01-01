Medical marijuana considered an option to combat opioid addiction

The Board of Physicians on Monday is meeting in Hartford to consider adding four more conditions to the list in which a patient must be eligible for medical marijuana, one of which is opiate use disorder and withdrawal.

A local advocate for families struggling with opioid addiction told Channel 3 on Sunday they she supports medical marijuana as a treatment option, but would like to see more regulation in place.

Groton resident and founder of the group, Community Speaks Out, Tammy De La Cruz said her advocacy work stemmed from losing her son, Joey Gingerella two years ago.

Gingerella was recovering from an addiction to painkillers and helping others recover as well, when he lost his life to gun violence.

As for using medical marijuana, De La Cruz said she believes there are many paths to recovery.

"I have met a few people that have made comments, they were on heroin for many years, and they do use medical marijuana to stay off the heroin," De La Cruz explained.

"So, I know it works for some because there are multiple pathways. I'm not close minded to it being an option."

On Monday, the Board of Physicians is meeting in Hartford to determine if opiate withdrawal and opioid use recovery should be included to Connecticut's medical marijuana program.

"As far as medical marijuana, I know that it serves its purpose. I'd like to see a little more regulation on it like I said learn a little bit more," said De La Cruz.

The public hearing is slated for 8:30 a.m. at the Department of Consumer Protection offices.