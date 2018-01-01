Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas

There's a legal battle over a Paradise Valley home where the homeowner is not happy with his tenant. Neighbors have also complained about a collection of alpacas on the property.

The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.

A neighbor sent Arizona's Family pictures of the alpacas in the yard.

The owner tried to evict the tenant a couple of years ago after a fire.

The woman leasing the home claims she was leasing to buy.

During all this time, neighbors had to deal with what they say is an unbearable stench.

"It's a bad-smelling farm. It's a poorly kept farm. You not only have the smell, you have the flies and we have neighbors on either side and around here with the flies, you can't sit outside and have a meal with the flies landing on your food," said Robert Backie, a neighbor. "You can't cook without the flies being in your kitchen."

The neighbors said the alpacas were removed sometime during the weekend.

The homeowner will be back in court with the tenant on Monday.