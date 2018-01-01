Montgomery County homes leveled by tornadoes

Two tornadoes swept through parts of Montgomery County Saturday night, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado of at least EF-2 strength damaged homes in Clarksville near Interstate 24 and Rossview Road. It had winds that reached 120 mph.

A tornado also touched down southwest of Clarksville near the Dotsonville community. This one was described as a high-end E-F1 with winds reaching 105 mph.

According to the NWS, the tornado started near Bradley A. Martin Road and ended near the Cumberland River.

During the severe weather, a home was leveled on Green Grove Way inside the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville.

At one point, more than 2,250 CEMC customers were without power in Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart and Sumner counties.