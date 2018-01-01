Man accused of shooting at police officer and barricading himself inside Winston-Salem apartment

Police arrested a man accused of shooting at a Winston-Salem police officer and then barricading himself inside an apartment.

Antonio Deshawn Barr, 29, of Winston-Salem, faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers were called to the Green Oaks apartment complex at 2550 Green Oaks Court shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting.

Cpl. K. S. Caffey entered the complex in her police car and heard a man yell at her, according to a police press release.

The man then allegedly fired two rounds at her from a handgun and ran inside an apartment.

Police and SWAT team crews responded and took the suspect into custody after a brief standoff, according to police.

Caffey has been with the Winston-Salem police for seven years and currently serves in the patrol division. She was not hurt.

Anyone with any information can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.