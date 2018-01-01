Man arrested in West Valley City after assaulting officer, causing concussion

A man assaulted a police officer and gave him a concussion on Saturday after officers were called to a West Valley City home following the death of a child, police said.

A child of about 2 months old was taken to St. Marks Hospital in Taylorsville on Saturday night and later passed away, according to West Valley City Lt. Jeff Conger. There were no signs of foul play or abuse in the death of the child, Conger said.

At about 9 p.m., Unified police officers contacted West Valley City police to notify that department of the child's death. Family members had left the hospital after dropping the child off and were very upset, so officers wanted to make sure everything was okay, Conger said.

Two officers went to the family's West Valley City home to check on family members, Conger said.

At some point during the officers' visit to the home, a man who was in the house assaulted one of the officers, causing him to suffer a concussion, Conger said. Details about the confrontation were still unclear as of Sunday morning.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on investigation of aggravated assault, Conger said. He did not provide the man's name.

There were several family members also in the house, so other officers and agencies were asked to respond to the scene to gain control of the situation, Conger said.

No other people were arrested at the house on Saturday, he added.

Conger did not know which family members brought the child to the hospital or why they left after dropping the child off. It was the second time in the last few days that the infant had been to the hospital, he said.