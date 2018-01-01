Sen. Nelson visits Tampa as new gun safety proposals are discussed

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is in Tampa today to speak to parishioners at the Bethel African American Episcopal Church on Cumberland Drive.

Nelson's visit comes two days after Gov. Scott rolls out his plan to make schools safer.

On Friday Scott proposed raising the legal age to buy a gun in Florida from 18 to 21 and increasing the funding to put more law enforcement officers in schools, among other safety measures.

Raising the legal gun buying age to 21 and putting additional school resource officers in Florida schools are proposals Nelson has long supported.

Nelson's remarks to churchgoers begin at noon,the senator's communications director Ryan Brown said in a news release. He will meet with reporters and photographers for a media availability at about 12:30 p.m.

Bethel AME church is located at 5001 Cumberland Drive in Tampa.