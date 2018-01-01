Hundreds Attend Gun Rights Dinner Thanking President

Hundreds of gun rights supporters gathered for an event in the Poconos Saturday evening.

The "President Trump Thank You Dinner" at the Best Western near Matamoras was organized by the church in Wayne County that plans to hold a ceremony in a few days involving AR-15s, the same gun used in recent mass shootings across the country.

Inside the Best Western near Matamoras, a couple hundred people took part in the "President Trump Thank You Dinner," benefiting the group Gun Owners of America.

"We have your back, Mr. President and are willing to fight the good fight with you. Where are the protesters?"

The organizers believe the president has helped protect second amendment rights even in the face of mounting pressure to tighten gun laws in light of yet another mass shooting.

"We're telling legislators if you don't support getting rid of gun-free zones, the blood of those children is on your hands. Don't talk about the children," said Larry Pratt Gun, Owners of America.

Gun Owners of America is a much smaller organization than the National Rifle Association. Gun Owners of America is a group with about 400,000 members compared to five million members of the National Rifle Association.

The organization is pushing for arming teachers. A handful of people came to protest that idea outside the dinner.

This event was organized by Rev. Sean Moon, the pastor of the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, and the owner of Kahr Firearms, Rev. Moon's brother Justin. Kahr auctioned off a $700 gift certificate to its Tommy Gun Warehouse at the dinner.

Sanctuary Church is an offshoot of the Unification Church founded by their father, Sun Myung Moon, the controversial leader from the '70s and '80s.

Hundreds of followers of Sanctuary Church came out for the dinner along with gun rights supporters.

This event, as well as a blessing ceremony at the church in Newfoundland on Wednesday, were planned before the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

While some around the country are pushing for stricter gun laws, people here don't see any compromise when it comes to the second amendment.

"More regulations, more laws won't stop these things. It's an issue of mental health. It's an issue that people aren't trained and armed and able to stand up and defend other people in those environments. So for us, it's not only a second amendment right, for us it's a human right," Rev. Sean Moon said.

Numerous state and federal lawmakers have been invited to this event. Only several local leaders have been seen.

The event raised about $8,000 for the defense of the second amendment amid more calls for gun control across the country.

All proceeds from this dinner benefit Gun Owners of America.

There were a few police officers at the event just in case, but there were no issues.

Now, attention shifts to the religious ceremony involving AR-15's planned at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland Wednesday morning.

The nearby elementary school has already moved classes for the day.