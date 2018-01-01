PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.

Scroll for more content...

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. at T & A Cabaret, which is located near Elwood Street and Central Avenue.

The shooting was also located not far from the police's south Phoenix substation

According to police, the incident started when a fight broke out inside the club.

Club security removed several people from the business. Police say a male suspect then fired multiple shots from a handgun in the parking lot.

Three people were struck by the gunfire. A male victim died at the hospital, according to Phoenix police.

Police say another man suffered serious injuries but has been stabilized at a nearby hospital. A woman was also shot but only suffered minor injuries.

The suspect fled the area and has not yet been located.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, around his 20's or 30's. He was seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.