Storm kills at least one person in Kentucky

Posted: Feb. 24, 2018 8:34 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2018 9:37 PM

At least one person in southwestern Kentucky was killed Saturday night when severe thunderstorms blew through the state, the Logan County Sheriff's Department said.

A 79-year-old woman died in her home, the agency said.

The county's emergency management office said some structures, including barns and grain bins, were damaged.

Robertson County, on the other side of the border with Tennessee, also had reports of damage.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kentucky and Tennessee until 2 a.m. CT (3 a.m. ET).

