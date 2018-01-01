wx_icon Mason City 32°

wx_icon Albert Lea 30°

wx_icon Austin 30°

wx_icon Charles City 34°

wx_icon Rochester 31°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Shuttle bus crashes, tips over on I-15 near Utah-Idaho border

A shuttle bus transporting at least 6 occupants crashed and tipped over on southbound I-15 Saturday afternoon, Utah H...

Posted: Feb. 24, 2018 5:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2018 6:19 PM

A shuttle bus transporting at least 6 occupants crashed and tipped over on southbound I-15 Saturday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol officials report.

Scroll for more content...

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. about 7 miles south of the Utah-Idaho border near Plymouth, according to UHP trooper Jared Cornia. The bus hit a guardrail, causing it to tip over.

The bus was carrying 6-7 occupants who may have received minor injuries, Cornia said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events