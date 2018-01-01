Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

In less than three weeks convicted murderer Carlton Michael Gary may become the state's first inmate execution of the year.

Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier set the death by lethal injection for March 15 at the state prison in Jackson.

In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.

Nearly ten years ago the Georgia Supreme Court stepped in within hours of Gary's execution ordering DNA tests to be considered.

If executed, Gary would be the state's 49th inmate executed by lethal injection.