wx_icon Mason City 10°

wx_icon Albert Lea 10°

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City 19°

wx_icon Rochester 11°

Clear
BREAKING: More details in deadly Austin stabbing Full Story
Dense Fog Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Vehicle rams into school in India, killing nine children

A speeding van rammed into a middle school in eastern India on Saturday, killing nine children, authorities said....

Posted: Feb. 24, 2018 4:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2018 5:10 AM

A speeding van rammed into a middle school in eastern India on Saturday, killing nine children, authorities said.

Scroll for more content...

In addition to the fatalities, 10 others were critically injured in the incident at the school in Muzzafarpur, in Bihar state, said Vivek Kumar, a local police superintendent.

The students were in school Saturday, the police official said.

"The incident happened when the school had just finished and the students had gathered outside the school building," Kumar said.

Police arrested the driver and an investigation is ongoing.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events