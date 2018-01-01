wx_icon Mason City 25°

Reports say Instant Pot cookers overheating, melting

Do you have a Instant Pot multicooker in your home? You may want to check if it is one of a few listed as faulty....

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 5:00 PM

Do you have a Instant Pot multicooker in your home? You may want to check if it is one of a few listed as faulty.

An Instant Pot user posted photos on Facebook saying that after using it just 4 times the bottom of the machine melted and burned some of the wires instead.

Contact 13 reached out to Instant Pot about the claims and it turns out this isn't an isolated incident. "We have received a small number of reports the Gem 65 8-in-1 multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product," said Instant Pot.

There's no official recall for the cooker but the company says if your Instant Pot has one of the following numbers on the bottom it should be returned.

1728

1730

1731

1734

1746

