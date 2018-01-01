wx_icon Mason City 26°

Car intentionally hits security barrier near White House

A passenger vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House on Friday, according to the Secret Service, though it...

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 3:18 PM

A passenger vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House on Friday, according to the Secret Service, though it didn't breach the secure complex that surrounds the executive mansion.

The Secret Service said the driver of the vehicle was female and was immediately apprehended by uniformed officers.

The incident occurred at 17th and E streets NW in Washington, on the west side of the White House complex.

President Donald Trump is at the White House, having just completed talks and a news conference with his Australian counterpart.

