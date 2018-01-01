Duke, UNC, NC State named in federal NCAA investigation

Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State are among the schools named in an investigation by the FBI into corruption in college basketball.

A Yahoo Sports report shows records of payments and scheduled payments to college prospects and their families. All evidence is linked to former NBA agent Andy Miller and his associate, Christian Dawkins.

The documents show an alleged underground recruiting operation that could create problems for at least 20 Division I basketball programs, including North Carolina, Duke, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan State, USC, Alabama.

"There are spreadsheets detailing who got paid, how much they got paid and how much more they were planning to pay," Yahoo Sports reports. "The feds got everything they wanted and much more. Don't think it will only be players who ended up signing with ASM that got paid. Those spreadsheets cast a wide net throughout college basketball. If your school produced a first-round pick in the past three years, be worried."

The report specifically names N.C. State's Dennis Smith, Duke's Wendell Carter, and UNC's Tony Bradley. Markelle Fultz, the top pick in the 2017 NBA draft was also named.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement Friday morning on the investigation:

"These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York's indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it's clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts."

The scandal broke on Sept. 26 when several coaches, agents, and other college hoops figures were arrested on federal conspiracy charges.