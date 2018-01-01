Supreme Court sets travel ban arguments for final day of term

The Supreme Court announced Friday that it would hear oral arguments concerning the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump's travel ban on April 25, which is currently scheduled as the last argument day of the term.

The court will consider whether the ban violates immigration law as well as the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.

Its eventual ruling will determine the fate of the Trump administration's third attempt to restrict entry to people from several Muslim-majority countries.

Late last year, the justices allowed the entire travel ban, issued in September, to go into effect while the legal case played out before it.

The ban places varying levels of restrictions on foreign nationals from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.