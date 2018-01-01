wx_icon Mason City 26°

wx_icon Albert Lea 25°

wx_icon Austin 23°

wx_icon Charles City 28°

wx_icon Rochester 23°

Clear
Austin police investigating stabbing death of woman, 60 Full Story
Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts

Parishes handing out sandbags to help residents prepare for potential weekend flooding

More rain is in the forecast for the weekend and if you're worried about flooding, officials in both Caddo and Bossie...

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 1:36 PM

More rain is in the forecast for the weekend and if you're worried about flooding, officials in both Caddo and Bossier parishes are ready to help.

Scroll for more content...

Caddo Public Works Department is still distributing sandbags. They have given out nearly 2,000 bags since Tuesday afternoon.

They will continue to give away sandbags at 1701 Monty Street in Shreveport Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandbags will also be available Saturday, but residents may have to load them on their own.

Public Works crews have also installed pumps in the Dixie Garden neighborhood along the Red River in case of heavy rains.

In Bossier Parish, those interested in picking up sandbags will get another chance Friday. They're being made available to Bossier residents from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the city's Public Service Complex located at 3223 Old Shed Road.

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the KTBS 3 Storm Team. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events