One person hurt, possible drug packages found after boat washes ashore in Carlsbad

One person was found injured and possible packages of drugs were discovered in the water after a panga boat washed as...

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 12:09 PM

One person was found injured and possible packages of drugs were discovered in the water after a panga boat washed ashore in Carlsbad Friday morning.

Shortly before 6:40 a.m., Carlsbad police responded to a report of a boat that washed up on rocks near Tamarack Beach.

When police arrived, they found a person with a broken leg. Several bundles believed to be containing marijuana or other drugs were found floating in the water near the boat.

10News learned Border Patrol agents, Oceanside Harbor Police and Coast Guard personnel are joining the investigation.

