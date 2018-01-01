Marijuana home delivery service set to open in Arizona

The medical marijuana business is booming in Arizona. In 2017, more than a 153,000 people were registered for medical marijuana cards. So, its no surprise that home delivery services are beginning to take hold in the state.

The latest to join the list of home delivery services is called Kushly. It will allow customers to make orders online and have items delivered to their front doors.

Founder Cody Alt says home delivery really is the future.

"I wanted to develop something like Uber Eats," Cody said.

The company has its home base dispensary in Phoenix. The service will also be launched in California and Las Vegas.

Signing up is pretty easy, just go to the website and fill out the appropriate information and then the company will do a background check and begin the process from there.

Besides working home deliveries, the company also has a line of edibles.

"We infuse it and use all natural ingredients -- try to use real fruit as much as possible and make it as health as possible for the consumer," Cody said.