(CNN) -- Former Donald Trump campaign official Rick Gates is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation of Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential campaign and related activities, a source familiar with the decision tells CNN. It was not immediately clear the terms of the deal are, what information Gates has given prosecutors or whether he will continue to cooperate in the investigation. The plea could come as soon as Friday afternoon.