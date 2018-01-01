2 injured in shooting on Southeastern Louisiana University campus overnight

Two people were shot on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University overnight.

The two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the university.

University police sent out an alert at 4:02 a.m. that read "The University Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots near the University Center. There is no immediate threat at this time."

An incident involving several people on the North Campus led to the shooting, according to a tweet sent out on the school's official Twitter account at 7:45 a.m. this morning.

A school spokesperson confirmed that the group on campus before the shooting included students and non-students. It is not yet clear if the two people who were shot were students.

Despite the overnight shooting, there is no "present threat to campus community," according to the Tweet.

No classes are held on Fridays on Southeastern's Hammond campus, according to school officials, although students do live on campus in dorms.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement about the shooting:

"I have been in contact with President John Crain from Southeastern Louisiana University and Col. Kevin Reeves of the Louisiana State Police. I have promised Southeastern that the state stands at the ready to mobilize every available resource we have to assist them in this investigation. We will support Southeastern and law enforcement as they aggressively pursue the criminals who are responsible for the shootings. As we await more details, I encourage students, faculty and parents to continue to pay close attention to information from school officials and local law enforcement, and would remind them to report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities."