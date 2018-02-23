wx_icon Mason City 25°

Trump: Parkland deputy 'didn't have the courage'

President Donald Trump said Friday that the armed school resource officer who stayed outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas...

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 9:14 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 9:14 AM

President Donald Trump said Friday that the armed school resource officer who stayed outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as last week's shooting unfolded did a "poor job."

"When it came time to get in there and do something, he didn't have the courage or something happened, but he certainly did a poor job. There's no question about that," Trump said of Scot Peterson on the White House South Lawn before leaving to speak at CPAC.

Peterson, the resource deputy at the Parkland, Florida, high school, waited outside the building as Nikolas Cruz fired shots, killing 17 people last week, officials said Thursday. Peterson resigned after he was suspended without pay.

