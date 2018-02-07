5 things for February 23: While bullets flew, he waited outside

Colombia used to be Latin America's economic star. Now its list of challenges grows longer because of a refugee crisis from Venezuela.-Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Florida shooting

Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High go back to the school today, more than a week after the massacre there killed 17 people and reignited the national debate on guns. And everyone's reeling over the news that the armed deputy stationed on the Parkland, Florida, campus didn't immediately go in the building while a gunman killed students and staff inside. School resource officer Scot Peterson stayed outside for four minutes during the six-minute shooting spree, authorities said. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the revelation makes him "sick to my stomach" because Peterson could have stopped the shooter.

2. Russia and Syria

Did a Russian oligarch get a green light from Moscow for a mercenary attack on the United States and allied forces in Syria? That's the question being asked after-Yevgeny Prigozhin -- an associate of Vladimir Putin's who was in charge of the mercenaries -- reportedly was "in close touch" before the attack with Russian and Syrian officials. No coalition or US personnel were killed in the attack. The Washington Post reported that Prigozhin had permission from a Russian minister for a "fast and strong" initiative. The attack led to retaliatory US airstrikes-this month in northern Syria.

And don't forget that Prigozhin was one of the 13 Russians-special counsel Robert Mueller indicted last week in the investigation of Russian meddling into the 2016 US election.

3. Missouri governor indicted

2018's off to a rough start for Missouri's governor. In January Eric Greitens admitted to having an extramarital affair. Now he's been indicted on charges related to it. Greitens was charged with first-degree felony invasion of privacy. The governor is accused of trying to blackmail (via nude pictures that he allegedly took)-the woman he had the affair-with to keep her quiet. Greitens denies the allegations.

Nude pictures are also a part of the investigation into Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her former security chief. Investigators found nude photos of a woman on security chief Rob Forrest's-work phone, taken at a time when he should have been guarding Barry during business trips to Washington. Forrest could be charged with official misconduct and theft of property, investigators say. It's not confirmed if the woman in the photos is the mayor.

4. Oxfam scandal

Haiti is suspending Oxfam from working in the country after some of its employees were accused of having sex with prostitutes there. The suspension will last two months while Haiti reviews how Oxfam handled the allegations that staff members paid for sex after the UK charity set up shop there after the 2010 earthquake. The scandal has jeopardized millions in funding Oxfam gets from the UK government.

5. Net neutrality

Net neutrality officially ends in April. An order-in the Federal Register says the Federal Communications Commission's-repeal of the Obama-era rules, intended to keep the internet open and fair, take effect on April 23.-The telecom industry cheered the move;-the tech industry and consumer advocacy groups hated it. But the battle isn't over yet. The publication of the net neutrality order is expected to-trigger a wave of legal challenges and congressional attempts to undo the FCC's repeal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don't know what some of you expect us to do."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, struggling to describe specific steps the State Department and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are taking to stop the violence in Syria.

WINTER OLYMPICS

Alina Zagitova won the gold medal in women's ice skating, making her the first Russian to win a gold at these Games.

The Olympic Athletes of Russia will have another shot at gold Sunday, because the OAR hockey team beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to make it to the finals.

And Ivanka Trump arrived in South Korea today, where she'll watch the closing ceremony and work on diplomatic relations with Seoul.

Tough tweet

Kylie Jenner badmouths Snapchat's new design, and just like that the social media app lost $1.3 billion in market value. Who knew Kim Kardashian's little sister was so powerful?

Malicious menu

New York University apologized -- and fired some folks -- after it offered a Black History Month menu that included-red Kool-Aid and watermelon water in a dining hall.

Nice to meet you, too

It's nice when the stars act just like us, such as Tiffany Haddish's adorable freakout when Oprah Winfrey surprised her on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

All hail the queen

Old videos of Beyonc--as a girl-will be auctioned off and, yeah, that seems kind of crazy, but this is Queen Bey that we're talking about.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

54%

That's how much shares of Rovio, maker of the "Angry Birds" games,-have plummeted since its initial public offering in October.

