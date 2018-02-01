Quincy Jones sorry for his lack of filter in two viral interviews

Quincy Jones might be an 85-year-old musical legend with nothing to prove, but that doesn't mean he isn't still learning from his mistakes.

Scroll for more content...

The musician on Thursday apologized for a string of headline-making recent interviews that he said were full of "bad-mouthing" and "inexcusable."

The interviews Jones referenced were with GQ and Vulture. In the chats, Jones was candid about his feelings about Taylor Swift ("We need more songs, man. F---ing songs, not hooks."), Paul McCartney ("the worst bass player I ever heard") and Michael Jackson (whom he called "greedy"), among others.

He also caused controversy in speaking about alleged sexual relations between legendary Hollywood figures.

Jones said it was a conversation with his daughters that opened his eyes to the error of his ways.

"I have LEARNED MY LESSON," he wrote in a note posted to social media. "I am an imperfect human & I'm not afraid to say it."

Of course, Jones, as we've learned, isn't afraid to say anything.