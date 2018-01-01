Students stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walkouts to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's deadly school shooting in Florida.

6 News found about a dozen students outside Wednesday afternoon at Westside High School. The students said they're calling for a change in the way people think about guns.

Hours earlier, students walked-out of class at Westside Middle School. The district says it's important to have this conversation.

"We want our students to be aware of what's happening in the world. We want them to be active, engaged, productive citizens in our society. And so we also want to use this as a teaching moment," said Westside Community Schools spokesperson Brandi Petersen. "If this is something they want to do, that is their right. But at the same time our goal as educators is to teach them, make sure that they're learning in a safe environment."

Students have been coordinating their walk-outs using social media. Nationally, what they're calling a March for Our Lives rally is expected to draw supporters from around the country next month.