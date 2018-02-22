Trump opposes 'active shooter drills,' references his own son

President Donald Trump grew indignant on Thursday in opposing "active shooter drills" in schools, making a rare reference to his own son as he described the practice as "crazy."

"Active shooter drills is a very negative thing. I'll be honest with you. If I'm a child and I'm 10 years old, and we're going to have an active shooter drill, I say, 'What's that?' Well, someone may come in and shoot you, I think that's a very negative thing to be talking about, if I'm being honest with you," he said at the White House.

Trump's youngest son, Barron, is 11 years old.

"I don't like it. I'd much rather have a hardened school. I don't like it. I wouldn't want to tell my son that you're going to participate in an active shooter drill," he said.

"I think it's crazy. I think it's very bad for children."