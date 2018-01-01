wx_icon Mason City 28°

wx_icon Albert Lea 30°

wx_icon Austin 28°

wx_icon Charles City 32°

wx_icon Rochester 27°

Clear
Authorities say former student involved in Riceville school threat Full Story
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

High School spreads kindness with positive note on every locker

After a difficult week at Carmel High School, students arrived Thursday morning to some positivity.A group of ...

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 2:31 PM

After a difficult week at Carmel High School, students arrived Thursday morning to some positivity.

Scroll for more content...

A group of students put a positive note on every student's locker, offering them encouragement.

The notes say things like "You are loved!", "You don't need a reason to help people!" and "Be the type of person you want to meet!"

According to Carmel Clay Schools, there are more than 5,100 notes across the school.

The positivity comes at a good time, as two students were arrested this week in connection with threats made toward students and staff at the school.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events