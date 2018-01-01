Car slams into hospital and catches on fire

A car slammed into Middlesex Hospital in Middletown and caught fire on Thursday morning.

Police sources told Channel 3 that the crash was intentional and that there may have been gas cans in the car.

City officials said there will be a briefing about what happened at City Hall around noon. Stream it here.

One person was hurt, according to dispatchers.

"I heard a noise," said Gary Mills, an eyewitness. "I was in my room. I put my shoes on and looked out the window and I saw all the smoke coming out. I said 'something is happening over there.' My sister got up. We went outside and we saw all the flames and then over this side I see this guy screaming, he was screaming! I said, that guy's on fire."

Channel 3 was told that the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad has responded.

It happened at the emergency room entrance on Crescent Street around 10 a.m.

Mayor Dan Drew posted to social media.

"At this time, we don't believe there is any threat to the community and we believe this to be an isolated incident," Drew said.

The hospital is in "emergency operations mode," hospital officials said.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

However, it's unclear how serious the person's injuries are.

Channel 3 has a crew there. It saw the emergency room door pushed in with the car inside as well as shattered glass.

Several fire departments were called for mutual aid.