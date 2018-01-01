Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and husband 'having issues'

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is being open about the marital problems she's having with Hank Baskett.

The reality star posted a photo Wednesday of a tabloid story about her marriage with the headline "Made up marriage problems? Kendra's faking it for TV."

"1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense," Wilkinson Baskett wrote in the caption. "2. Yes we are having issues."

The ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner has been married to the former NFL player since 2009. They are the parents of an 8-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Their show, "Kendra on Top," began airing on WE in 2012 and focused on Wilkinson Baskett's attempts to balance her home life with her career as a reality personality.

"My job has been reality TV for 13 years," she wrote on Instagram. "My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story."

According to Wilkinson Baskett, there are still challenges in her relationship with Baskett.

"These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family," she wrote. "My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank. "

Wilkinson Baskett first came to fame as one of Hugh Hefner's three girlfriends on the E! reality television series "The Girls Next Door," which documented their lives at the Playboy Mansion.