Student in custody after classmate flags gun threat online

A Wasatch High School student alerted authorities that a classmate threatened gun violence on social media Wednesday evening, and police took the teen into custody without incident.

Officers "believe there is no remaining threat to student safety," Heber City police wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday.

The police agency praised the quick action of the student who spotted the post that threatened some kind of violence involving a gun on Thursday.

Heber City police did not identify the teen who allegedly made the threat but said the student was in custody and was cooperating with them. No details on the content of the post were provided.

Additional law enforcement officers were set to be at each Wasatch County school throughout Thursday.

Wasatch County School District has urged students to make such reports this week, telling them, "if you see something, say something," the district said in a note to parents.

The alleged threat follows the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died after a former student opened fire during the school day.