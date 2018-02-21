Security footage from school massacre scene was on 20-minute delay, report says

Surveillance footage from the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down was not live, as responding officers initially thought -- it was actually on tape delay, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

The video images were "delayed 20 minutes, and nobody told us that," Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi told the Sun Sentinel.

But Coral Springs police Capt. Brad McKeone, one of the responding officers, said the tape delay did not hinder the police response to the victims.

"It had no delay. It didn't slow us down to getting us to anybody," McKeone told CNN.

The main difference, McKeone said, was that officers thought they were going to have to confront the shooter when the gunman had already left Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

"I expected to be in a gunbattle," McKeone told CNN.