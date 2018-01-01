Resident turns flooding into fun

The rain may have subsided, but the high-water levels continue to be a problem across Mid-Michigan.

As flood warnings remain in some areas, residents are doing what they can to keep the water outside.

"50 years plus living in town here with my folks and I've never seen the flooding as high as it is," said Vince Schwager, Gladwin resident.

Daniel Kish said his front yard is now "Lake Dan," thanks to the nearby Cedar River.

"About two nights ago, we started seeing water come in. And I knew it was going to be bad, but I didn't know it was going to be this bad," Kish said.

There are also issues on the other side of the river, like the parking lot of the Riverwalk Place.

So, what do you do when mother nature drops buckets of water on you in the middle of February? Kish has a pretty good idea.

"Well, my buddy and my dad stopped by and I had a kayak and I said, 'let's see how it works.' And he's getting along pretty good out there," Kish said. "Never been able to go out in my yard with a kayak. This is the year to do it I guess."

While the temperatures will drop, Kish is staying optimistic.

"If it does freeze over, I guess it's time to bust out the ice skates. We'll make the most of it if we can," he said.