Freezing rain causes slick roads, school closures

A mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and some snow will persist through the morning to create an ice glaze on surfaces to start your Thursday, especially on anything that hasn't been treated.

"This will be the main concern around the metro and south," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams said.

Northern Missouri will see an inch or two of snow by daybreak before more sleet and freezing drizzle starts to mix in late in the morning.

"Temperatures by the afternoon barely get above freezing, but another chance of rain moves in late in the afternoon and evening," Williams said. "The potential for freezing will mainly be north of the metro, but temperatures will be right on the line in Kansas City, so we'll need to watch for more freezing rain as well from late afternoon into the overnight."

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday.

The freezing rain will likely not be thick enough for widespread power outages and tree damage but the sporadic damage is certainly possible Thursday morning.

Travelers attempting to fly out of Kansas City International Airport Thursday morning, all Southwest flights have been canceled through 7:55 a.m. Several American and Delta flights are canceled or delayed. Check the latest information here.

Friday will mainly dry, mostly cloudy, and chilly.

Over 200 metro schools have announced that they will not have classes on Thursday. Kansas City Public Schools will be one of the only metro schools in session.

To the west of Kansas City, the government of Kansas announced that all non-essential employees in Topeka have the day off. Along with those closings, the Texas Longhorns basketball team was stranded in Manhattan, KS overnight, according to multiple reports.

With about three-fourths of the state of Kansas City under a winter weather advisory, Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered the closure of state government through Thursday for nonessential employees in Shawnee County.

The University of Kansas, Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Newman University and Haskell Indian Nations University closed Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Interstate 35 at mile-marker 63.2 in Daviess County, MO is shut down as of 8:40 a.m. Thursday due to six jackknifed tractor-trailers. The closure is until further notice.

Multiple wrecks have been reported on southbound Interstate 35 and Gardner Road in Johnson County.

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision at 1:58 a.m. Both are in stable condition.

At 2:17 a.m., a car struck a pole at the same location. No word on injuries yet.

One woman jumped out of her car just moments before a semi hit it during this recent pileup along I-44 in Phelps County.

At Kansas City International Airport, about two dozen morning flights were canceled and another eight delayed because of the weather.