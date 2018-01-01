wx_icon Mason City 21°

wx_icon Albert Lea 16°

wx_icon Austin 18°

wx_icon Charles City 23°

wx_icon Rochester 14°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Shiffrin, Vonn miss out on gold in the Olympics alpine combined

Mikaela Shiffrin had to settle for silver in the alpine combined, while fellow American Lindsey Vonn failed to finish...

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 1:02 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 1:23 AM

Mikaela Shiffrin had to settle for silver in the alpine combined, while fellow American Lindsey Vonn failed to finish a race won by Switzerland's Michelle Gisin.

Scroll for more content...

Having won the downhill section, Vonn had set herself up for a medal in what is likely to be her final Olympic race.

But the most successful female skier of all time missed a gate in the slalom, ending her last Olympic hurrah with an elimination.

Going into the slalom in sixth place, Shiffrin had much to do but was set for the gold until Swiss Gisin bettered her combined time of 2:21.87 by 0.97 seconds.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events