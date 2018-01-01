Who is NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch?

The victims' families and survivors of the Florida high school shooting have not held back, calling out the National Rifle Association in the days since the massacre.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, Dana Loesch, the organization's national spokeswoman faced them for the first time.

Loesch was just named national spokeswoman for the NRA last year, but she has been a powerful voice for Second Amendment rights for quite some time.

The gun-rights advocate is a conservative talk show host, blogger and TV political commentator.

Loesch is also the author of "Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America," in which she focuses on the history of the Second Amendment and explains how "gun confiscation would mean to Americans' basic rights as citizens."

Before becoming the national spokeswoman for the NRA, Loesch was a special adviser for the organization focusing on women's policy issues.

Last year, she was at the center of a controversial NRA ad that prompted a member to quit the organization.

The ad -- narrated by Loesch -- caused a social media uproar for its use of imagery of protests and for blaming protests on Hollywood entertainers and former President Barack Obama while encouraging new membership.