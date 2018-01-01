Austria's Marcel Hirscher crashes out of men's slalom in Pyeongchang

In one of the biggest shocks of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Austrian great Marcel Hirscher crashed out of the men's slalom, squandering his chance of claiming a third gold medal.

Six-time world champion Hirscher had filled the only gap in his resume with golds in the combined and giant slalom in Pyeongchang and was favorite to claim a third Thursday.

But in trying to become the first male skier in 50 years to win three Olympic gold medals, the 28-year-old missed a gate in the first run and failed to finish a slalom race for the first time in two years.