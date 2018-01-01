Austria's Marcel Hirscher crashes out of men's slalom in Pyeongchang

wx_icon Mason City 21°

Posted: Feb. 21, 2018 8:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2018 8:50 PM

In one of the biggest shocks of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Austrian great Marcel Hirscher crashed out of the men's slalom, squandering his chance of claiming a third gold medal.

Six-time world champion Hirscher had filled the only gap in his resume with golds in the combined and giant slalom in Pyeongchang and was favorite to claim a third Thursday.

But in trying to become the first male skier in 50 years to win three Olympic gold medals, the 28-year-old missed a gate in the first run and failed to finish a slalom race for the first time in two years.

